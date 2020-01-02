Video: Dylan Stark's 2019 BMX & MTB Mixtape

Jan 2, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Dylan Stark has compiled his top clips from the year along with some new footage into an end of season montage.

*NSFW language, so if you're in a conference room, classroom, or certain words upset you, hit mute and crank up your favorite radio station.*

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dylan Stark


21 Comments

  • 11 0
 wtf is all I have to say.
  • 9 0
 Thanks for the post Pinkbike! 3
  • 1 0
 Sick. So cool and loved the music / vibe. Nice work!
  • 4 0
 This might be an insensitive thing to say and I expect the downvotes to come flowing in... but..

What's the story with Dylan's seeming "lack of success?" He is awesome to watch, has some sweet edits, and does stuff that no one else would think of, but I saw on his instagram he is "selling everything [he] owns" including most of his bike stuff due to being "broke". Seems curious that he hasn't ever been picked up by any of the big sponsors or been more successful on two wheels..?

Just kind of thinking out loud..
  • 1 0
 Well, there is little $$$ in BMX, but a huge demand for the latest. He can't do a backflip and get paid.

His skills set is beyond insane, as shown. Based on present day MTB (e.g. 'pro' level skidding and turning, and some derailuer slow mos,), he could use 1/800th of his bike talent on a big bike, be top tier and hopefully get paid.
  • 1 0
 I have also wondered this.
  • 2 1
 A ton of observations. Dylan's the type of personality and talent that could single handed remove the douche factor from MTB. If you get a paycheck from skidding, and 30 different slow angles from a nosebonk or over shooting jumps, dudes like Dylan might make 2020 difficult. Glad to see real skill on a wheel size over 20 inches.
  • 2 0
 Not sure who you're referring to there tbh. But yeah Dylan fuckin rocks.
  • 2 0
 Hucks to flat and general gnarlyness are great, but the dumped three invert thing at 1:05 was the best thing in that video.
  • 1 0
 wasn't that just a table backflip?
  • 1 0
 @lognar: Maybe? He never goes fully inverted, so I'd call it more of a dumped 3.
  • 3 0
 Dylan Stark is the best kind of mad man!
  • 4 1
 BMX mad man on big bikes. Stark is the type of dude this sport needs.
  • 2 0
 He’s one of them not human humans isn’t he...
  • 1 0
 Riding out that 360 on Crabapple hits was basically not physically possible. Holy smokes.
  • 2 0
 Dude, this kid is fn gnarbud.
  • 2 1
 Million dollar idea for the BMX market. Hats with chin straps.
  • 1 0
 Dylan you are crazy. Can’t wait for 2020 edit.
  • 1 0
 Holy sh*t! Badass!
  • 1 0
 Long Live Stingyy!!!!
  • 1 0
 New favorite rider

