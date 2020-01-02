Video: Dylan Stark's 2019 BMX & MTB Mixtape

Dylan Stark has compiled his top clips from the year along with some new footage into an end of season montage.
*NSFW language, so if you're in a conference room, classroom, or certain words upset you, hit mute and crank up your favorite radio station.*
What's the story with Dylan's seeming "lack of success?" He is awesome to watch, has some sweet edits, and does stuff that no one else would think of, but I saw on his instagram he is "selling everything [he] owns" including most of his bike stuff due to being "broke". Seems curious that he hasn't ever been picked up by any of the big sponsors or been more successful on two wheels..?
Just kind of thinking out loud..
His skills set is beyond insane, as shown. Based on present day MTB (e.g. 'pro' level skidding and turning, and some derailuer slow mos,), he could use 1/800th of his bike talent on a big bike, be top tier and hopefully get paid.
