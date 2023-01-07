Video: Dylan Stark's 2022 Highlight Reel

Jan 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe year 2022 was one I'll never forget. From losing my father at the start of the year, Filming my best video part Real heat 2 then finishing the year off with my first Red Bull Rampage. This video is a highlight of my favorite clips from the year 2022 either from video parts, Instagram clips or You Tube videos put to some of my favorite music. Sit back and click play, Hopefully this makes people stoked to pick up a bike and go ride! Huge thanks to my sponsors YT Industries, Pit Viper and E-thirteen components for the support and helping me be able to chase my dream of riding bikes and making videos! Stoked for whats to come in 2023!

This video was dedicated to my dad DeWayne Stark. Without him I wouldn't be riding and he was a huge part of my life. Miss you everyday.Dylan Stark


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dylan Stark


Must Read This Week
8 More Bikes That Could Be Updated for 2023
56384 views
[Updated] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
50149 views
The Bonas Labs Disc-O-Matic is a Brake Bedding Machine for Bike Shops
47410 views
Review: Shimano BR-MT420 4-Piston Brakes
46877 views
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon
43401 views
Check Out: Sustainable Clothing, Slick Bike Storage, Short Cranks, & "e-bike Shoes"
39030 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2022
31603 views
Photo Story: Intend BC Factory Tour & Infinity DH Fork Assembly
31475 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.052041
Mobile Version of Website