Video: Dylan Stark's MTB & BMX 2021 Highlight Reel

Jan 5, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesEvery year I make a mix of all my favorite clips from videos or instagram posts for you all to enjoy, Sadly most of the clips nowadays are filmed vertical for "reels" so a lot of footage was unusable and this video isn't as long as they normally are. This video is a compilation of all the best clips of the year put to a soundtrack. Thanks so much for all the support on youtube and instagram over the year, This is for you to enjoy and hopefully motivate you to get outside and ride! Thanks for watching and cant wait to see what 2022 brings!Dylan Stark


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dylan Stark BMX


4 Comments

  • 7 1
 Super appreciative of the proving grounds footage, as it's the only one filmed well enough to really show how big Dylan goes. Most of his street clips are filmed pretty poorly and the event clips are like ripped from people's grams or something. I know it's his style... But he needs to link up with some filmers. It's a criminal shame Christian Rigal hasn't linked up with him for an edit. Some one needs to get in YT's ear and throw some change Rigal's way to do a promo vid. Plz
  • 6 0
 Dylan for Rampage 2022. Dude brings heat
  • 1 0
 Best mixtape yet. He has such a unique style. I’ve met Dylan a couple of times and he’s always super cool and has such a good attitude and overall just brings good vibes. Keep up the good work Dylan and keep on doing what you’re doing. 2022 is gonna be sick!!
  • 3 0
 Big hits and an old school free ride vibe with old school AFI, fuck yes!!

