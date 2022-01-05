Video: Dylan Stark's MTB & BMX 2021 Highlight Reel

Every year I make a mix of all my favorite clips from videos or instagram posts for you all to enjoy, Sadly most of the clips nowadays are filmed vertical for "reels" so a lot of footage was unusable and this video isn't as long as they normally are. This video is a compilation of all the best clips of the year put to a soundtrack. Thanks so much for all the support on youtube and instagram over the year, This is for you to enjoy and hopefully motivate you to get outside and ride! Thanks for watching and cant wait to see what 2022 brings! — Dylan Stark