Video: Early Season Loam in 'No Borders' with Jerome Caroli

In April 2022
, when we shot this edit, the majority of bike parks in the Alps were closed. So, Verbier
based Jérôme Caroli
chose to shoot the first images on the new SUPREME DH V5
by descending to an altitude where the snow had already melted."Riding in these gullies in spring conditions with beautifully loamy dirt is an incredible feeling. It’s very similar to the feelings you get skiing in the forest with a good dose of fresh snow!”
- Jerome CaroliRider
: Jerome CaroliFilm & Edit
: Gaetan ClaryPhotography
: Maxime RambaudThanks to
: Vincent Tupin & Benoit Gurnel
3 Comments