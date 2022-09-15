Video: Early Season Loam in 'No Borders' with Jerome Caroli

Sep 15, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


In April 2022, when we shot this edit, the majority of bike parks in the Alps were closed. So, Verbier based Jérôme Caroli chose to shoot the first images on the new SUPREME DH V5 by descending to an altitude where the snow had already melted.

"Riding in these gullies in spring conditions with beautifully loamy dirt is an incredible feeling. It’s very similar to the feelings you get skiing in the forest with a good dose of fresh snow!”
- Jerome Caroli

Rider: Jerome Caroli
Film & Edit: Gaetan Clary
Photography: Maxime Rambaud
Thanks to: Vincent Tupin & Benoit Gurnel








3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I am loving the idea that commencal is just a business model to feed a whole cult of french and swiss adrenaline-junkies.
  • 2 0
 Bijoux
  • 1 0
 Steeziest crevette ever





