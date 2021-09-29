Video: 'Earth, Air, Fire, Water' - Jesse Melamed, Felix Burke, & More Ride the New Rocky Mountain Element

Presented by: Rocky Mountain

Climb fast. Descend even faster. Purpose-built to hit the precise sweet spot between lightweight cross country climbing prowess and technical precision, the Element is the best of both worlds and more.Featuring: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Rémi Gauvin, Kevin Calhoun, Sam Schultz, Bradyn Lange, Jesse Melamed, Felix BurkeDirect / DP / Edit: Liam MullanyProduced by: Liam Mullany, Stephen MatthewsCinematography: Liam Mullany, Andre Nutini, Craig GrantMotion Graphics: Imperial PostMotion Designers: Blair Richmond, Kyle JamesColourist: Sam GillingPost-production sound: Keith White AudioPhotography: Margus Riga, Dane Perras, Craig GrantSpecial Thanks: Zach RampenMusic by: Dirty Art Club