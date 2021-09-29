Video: 'Earth, Air, Fire, Water' - Jesse Melamed, Felix Burke, & More Ride the New Rocky Mountain Element

Sep 29, 2021
by Rocky Mountain  

Climb fast. Descend even faster. Purpose-built to hit the precise sweet spot between lightweight cross country climbing prowess and technical precision, the Element is the best of both worlds and more.

www.bikes.com/element

























Presented by: Rocky Mountain

Featuring: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Rémi Gauvin, Kevin Calhoun, Sam Schultz, Bradyn Lange, Jesse Melamed, Felix Burke
Direct / DP / Edit: Liam Mullany
Produced by: Liam Mullany, Stephen Matthews
Cinematography: Liam Mullany, Andre Nutini, Craig Grant
Motion Graphics: Imperial Post
Motion Designers: Blair Richmond, Kyle James
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Post-production sound: Keith White Audio
Photography: Margus Riga, Dane Perras, Craig Grant
Special Thanks: Zach Rampen
Music by: Dirty Art Club

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Felix Burke Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin


3 Comments

 I was so hoping 'air' would show more jumps, maybe just me
 Nice work, really made the weather happen!
 the thumbnail shot of the tyre in the water like that is amazing

