Video: Easy Ways To Tune Up Your Mountain Bike with Christina Chappetta
Jul 22, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Does your bike ever sound like a bag of loose parts bouncing down the trail? Christina is here to show you a few simple ways to keep your bike fast, smooth, and quiet.
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
6
0
rickybobby18
(41 mins ago)
Thanks for the great video! One thing I'll add is that if your headset, pivot bearings, etc. are running a little ragged, before you replace them try pulling the bearing seal with a sharp knife or pick, packing them with fresh grease (forcing out dirt/water/etc. if possible in the process), and replacing the seal. A lot of the time your bearings will feel brand new after doing so and you won't have to faff with pulling/pressing bearings or buying new stuff.
[Reply]
3
0
rickybobby18
(44 mins ago)
In the dry season I've started just gently wiping my bike down with a soft microfiber cloth after every ride rather than washing it with water. Keeps the bike really clean and only takes a minute. Headsets, pivot bearings, hubs, and bottom brackets do a whole lot better over time if they don't get water in them.
[Reply]
1
0
BiNARYBiKE
(0 mins ago)
I use an air compressor to blow the dirt off my bike (going easy around the bearings). I'll ride in light rain but NEVER intentionally get my bike wet. I know for example that spraying off your bike is all the rage at the base of Whistler mountain, but it my experience, once you soak your bike, it's never the same again.
[Reply]
1
0
slippynicky
(19 mins ago)
Anyone found an efficient way to clean eagle cassettes?
I spend a lot of time with a pic digging out grass and leaves that the derailleur picked up and the chain mashed down between the cogs.
Someone invent cog floss please.
[Reply]
1
0
uncanny
(11 mins ago)
Finish Line makes the exact product you're asking for - Its called Gear Floss. It works reasonably well.
I use it occasionally, but my usual cleaning method is a park tool cassette brush (GSC-1) after a good soaking with a mixture of simple green and dish soap (my preferred de-greaser combo) applied through a spray bottle.
[Reply]
3
0
lumpy873
(15 mins ago)
I think Christina has bigger arms than I do.... Just did the all that on my Slash about 6 weeks ago to kick off bike park season!
[Reply]
3
0
Pablo16v
(39 mins ago)
Does your bike ever sound like a bag of loose parts bouncing down the trail? No.
Me on the other hand......
[Reply]
1
0
jurassicrider
(21 mins ago)
Damm....Christina is ripped, look at those biceps...I don't want to mess with her.
[Reply]
1
1
clink83
(33 mins ago)
I think Christina needs to find a good vet, because those pythons are SICK!! Great video as always!
[Reply]
1
0
nordland071285
(43 mins ago)
great video thanks!
[Reply]
1
3
xmicherx
(21 mins ago)
you can stop curls now.
[Reply]
3
0
rickybobby18
(12 mins ago)
you can stop commenting negatively on someone else's body now
[Reply]
1
0
AndrewFleming
(4 mins ago)
You can start doing curls now.
[Reply]
1
0
geerumm
(1 mins ago)
@rickybobby18
: Seriously! It's 2020 and body shaming is no longer acceptable. As for mask shaming... be sure to do that shit on the daily.
[Reply]
