Video: Ed Masters, Cole Lucas, George Brannigan & Dave McMillan Get Loose in Skyline Bike Park
Jan 30, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
We gave ourselves 2 hours in the Skyline Queenstown bike park to see what we could get on the dadcam with Ed Masters, Cole Lucas, George Brannigan & Dave McMillan. Here's the result!
—
Vanzacs
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Cole Lucas
David Mcmillan
Ed Masters
George Brannigan
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
kittymeow169
(1 hours ago)
Young lad wont be single for long now with that killa mop and his newfound internet stardom!!
[Reply]
2
0
Joe27
(47 mins ago)
I bet it’s the mullet that makes him a hit with the ladies
[Reply]
1
0
WRCDH
(1 hours ago)
“I Like Your Style” (Tower of Power, 1993)
[Reply]
2
0
panaphonic
(56 mins ago)
I enjoyed watching this.
[Reply]
