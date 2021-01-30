Video: Ed Masters, Cole Lucas, George Brannigan & Dave McMillan Get Loose in Skyline Bike Park

Jan 30, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesWe gave ourselves 2 hours in the Skyline Queenstown bike park to see what we could get on the dadcam with Ed Masters, Cole Lucas, George Brannigan & Dave McMillan. Here's the result! Vanzacs


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Cole Lucas David Mcmillan Ed Masters George Brannigan


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
77886 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
71900 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
59146 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
52501 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
44595 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
43299 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
39576 views
Slack Randoms: Ebike Warehouse Attacks, Bunny Hopping 33 Stories, Prairie Dogs & more
35610 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Young lad wont be single for long now with that killa mop and his newfound internet stardom!!
  • 2 0
 I bet it’s the mullet that makes him a hit with the ladies Wink
  • 1 0
 “I Like Your Style” (Tower of Power, 1993)
  • 2 0
 I enjoyed watching this.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.008733
Mobile Version of Website