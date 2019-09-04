Video: Eddie Masters & Matt Walker Take On The Pinkbike Hot Lap

Sep 4, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


The formula doesn't get any simpler: one racer, one track, and a stopwatch. In our case, the racer is a mountain biker, our track is a rooty and rocky descent, and the clock is a Freelap timing system that doesn't lie. Last year saw Sam Hill and Miranda Miller, along with a bunch of other really fast people, throw down Pinkbike Hot Lap times, and we're back for the second season with a new track and new racers for 2019.

Just before Crankworx Whistler, Eddie Masters & Matt Walker stopped by to get a lap in for the Pinkbike Hot Lap. Can they take down reigning champion Jesse Melamed? Watch to find out.


The Track

The second season of Hot Laps sees us move to Cakewalk, a classic Squamish descent that has a good mix of roots and rocks, as well as plenty of different lines to choose from. And just to keep everyone honest, there are even a few brief climbs to make sure the mountain stays in mountain biking.










Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Hot Lap Eddie Masters Matt Walker Sponsored


8 Comments

  • 7 0
 Great episode, both of those dudes are super likable. Also, really looking forward to Eddie riding that thing
  • 1 0
 exactly my thought. really liking their attitude!
  • 3 0
 Why didn't he just swap the pedals to his own bike?
  • 1 0
 You would need a pedal spanner for that?
  • 2 0
 Cant wait to see the next ep!!
  • 1 0
 such a fun team, Matt Masters and Eddie Walker really killing those trails and pedals.
  • 2 0
 MOAR BRODIE
  • 2 0
 RIP pedal

Post a Comment



