Video: Eddie Masters Gives Pivot's Firebird 29 An Epic Introduction

Jun 20, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pivot Firebird 29

by pivotcycles
Views: 5,591    Faves: 15    Comments: 0


Check out Kaz's First Ride on Pivot's new Firebird 29 here.

Mentions: @pivotcycles


11 Comments

  • + 7
 Clipless crank flip, respect.
  • + 2
 that was the gnarliest part for sure
  • + 3
 Eddie we all prefer you on a fat bike !! Please come back
  • + 3
 Eddie would go
  • + 1
 Dont buy this until they manage too to fit a bottle cage where it does not get covered in mud?
  • + 2
 STS Anywhere Mounts are your friend
  • + 1
 hydration is for roadies
  • + 1
 No bottle/tools in the middle of the mountains? Pedaling? Strong Enduro Game. Gimme that bike.
  • + 1
 Eddie Masters is a bad mofo!
  • + 1
 The other Master Masters ladies and gents.
  • + 1
 Hahahah! Epic

