Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Eddie Masters Gives Pivot's Firebird 29 An Epic Introduction
Jun 20, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Pivot Firebird 29
by
pivotcycles
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 5,591
Faves:
15
Comments: 0
Check out Kaz's First Ride on Pivot's new Firebird 29 here
.
Mentions:
@pivotcycles
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
53795 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
46337 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
39183 views
Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Trans Madeira 2018
38544 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
34917 views
Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
32485 views
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
32241 views
Video: The Gnarliest Enduro Race Section?
31280 views
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 7
Piersurf
(33 mins ago)
Clipless crank flip, respect.
[Reply]
+ 2
sosburn
(14 mins ago)
that was the gnarliest part for sure
[Reply]
+ 3
RedBurn
(42 mins ago)
Eddie we all prefer you on a fat bike !! Please come back
[Reply]
+ 3
ybsurf
(43 mins ago)
Eddie would go
[Reply]
+ 1
aljoburr
(37 mins ago)
Dont buy this until they manage too to fit a bottle cage where it does not get covered in mud?
[Reply]
+ 2
honda50r
(23 mins ago)
STS Anywhere Mounts are your friend
[Reply]
+ 1
philipmcm
(1 mins ago)
hydration is for roadies
[Reply]
+ 1
dreamlink87
(40 mins ago)
No bottle/tools in the middle of the mountains? Pedaling? Strong Enduro Game. Gimme that bike.
[Reply]
+ 1
Golden-G
(45 mins ago)
Eddie Masters is a bad mofo!
[Reply]
+ 1
humcohucker
(33 mins ago)
The other Master Masters ladies and gents.
[Reply]
+ 1
bongpill
(42 mins ago)
Hahahah! Epic
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024536
Mobile Version of Website
11 Comments
Post a Comment