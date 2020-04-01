Video: Eddie Masters Takes it Back to the 80s With VHS Tape

Press Release: Velocity Hucking Systems
We've tried it all when it comes to home-made chainstay protection but nothing quite did the job or stood the test of time. At the end of last season, we decided to try our luck at creating our own product designed to keep our bikes as silent as possible. We are a small independent company based in Queenstown, New Zealand and we're aiming to be as eco-friendly as possible while supporting our local economy. As such, our slapper tape is made from natural rubber right here in New Zealand. Pre-orders available through our website now.
KC Till showing us how it's done.
Mateo putting is VHS Chain Guard to the test
We're almost as happy with our packaging as we are with our product.
Covid-19
Product Details:
• Length - 350mm Width - 25mm Height - 11mm
• $45 NZD / $26.28 USD / €24.10 EUR
• Preorders shipping from 4th April (Potential delays with Covid-19)
• One size fits all
• Clean and easy to install
• Long lasting and effective
Midway through filming our promo video the New Zealand government announced the country would reach Alert Level 4 (lockdown) for Covid-19. Unfortunately, this has meant we didn't have the chance to film on rougher terrain to showcase how quiet our product truly makes your bike. We also didn't want to ask riders to put themselves at any extra risk over this difficult time and potentially put extra strain on our healthcare system - a decision we firmly stand by. Currently our supply is limited due to the lockdown but as soon as it is relaxed our chains of supply will continue as normal.
For more information click www.vhsmtb.com
Or follow us on Instagram @vhs.mtb
MENTIONS: @interrobangstudios @authenticAs
