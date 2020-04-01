Video: Eddie Masters Takes it Back to the 80s With VHS Tape

Apr 1, 2020
by Velocity Hucking Systems  
Ed Masters Introduces VHS

by VHS
Views: 1,206    Faves: 2    Comments: 4


Press Release: Velocity Hucking Systems

We've tried it all when it comes to home-made chainstay protection but nothing quite did the job or stood the test of time. At the end of last season, we decided to try our luck at creating our own product designed to keep our bikes as silent as possible. We are a small independent company based in Queenstown, New Zealand and we're aiming to be as eco-friendly as possible while supporting our local economy. As such, our slapper tape is made from natural rubber right here in New Zealand. Pre-orders available through our website now.

KC Till showing us how it's done.

We're almost as happy with our packaging as we are with our product.

Mateo putting is VHS Chain Guard to the test



Product Details:

• Length - 350mm Width - 25mm Height - 11mm
• $45 NZD / $26.28 USD / €24.10 EUR
• Preorders shipping from 4th April (Potential delays with Covid-19)
• One size fits all
• Clean and easy to install
• Long lasting and effective

Covid-19

Midway through filming our promo video the New Zealand government announced the country would reach Alert Level 4 (lockdown) for Covid-19. Unfortunately, this has meant we didn't have the chance to film on rougher terrain to showcase how quiet our product truly makes your bike. We also didn't want to ask riders to put themselves at any extra risk over this difficult time and potentially put extra strain on our healthcare system - a decision we firmly stand by. Currently our supply is limited due to the lockdown but as soon as it is relaxed our chains of supply will continue as normal.


Big fans of KC's work.

For more information click www.vhsmtb.com
Or follow us on Instagram @vhs.mtb
MENTIONS: @interrobangstudios @authenticAs


Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Mariske Strauss Contracts COVID-19]
88660 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
67961 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
65673 views
Must Watch: 16 Free Feature-Length Bike Movies to Binge in Self Isolation
49806 views
Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro
45718 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
45019 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
41257 views
Check Out: A Gear Bag, Maxima's New Tire Sealant & A Different Take on the Waterbottle
40359 views

28 Comments

  • 26 0
 Quit releasing new stuff on April 1st. I'm really having a hard time deciding if this is a real product or a joke Smile ))
  • 2 1
 Its real.
  • 3 0
 We have heard rumours that it's as real as it gets.
  • 12 1
 ed masters fuckin rules mtb-ing idc about your opinion
  • 1 0
 indeed, MTB is lucky to have him
  • 7 0
 Is this real? If so, the idea is great!
  • 2 0
 it's real
  • 1 0
 @Benzelas: I’m in, where can I preorder?
  • 7 0
 I want this to be real.
  • 6 0
 It is Smile
  • 1 0
 Solid video and bike throwback, I lusted over the Eliminator when I was a kid!! At least the price on this one isn't as insane as some past offerings, but folded mastic tape still does a fine job of the same thing. This looks a lot nicer though for sure
  • 1 0
 Thanks!
  • 4 0
 Not an April fools it's as real as it gets, enjoy!
  • 1 0
 I don’t know, of all the days of the year, this one?
  • 1 0
 Although it’s a good idea!
  • 2 0
 How cool is this that they got to film with Pitbull himself!
  • 1 0
 Fak Yeee! So good. Good work VHS MTB. Prouda youuuu
  • 1 0
 Thanks dude! We are pretty big fans of you too!
  • 1 2
 that's not a new Transition in the background darkness is it? downtube looks really straight and I don't think that's the new Scout?
  • 1 0
 VHS? Looks more like Beta from the size of the box
  • 1 0
 Terrible timing to be starting a new conpany, best of luck to them
  • 1 0
 Tell me about it
  • 1 0
 man, this stuff is so good that ed won't even run it on his own bikes!
  • 1 0
 Eddie Masters pirating Tracey Hannah's wardrobe again? Big Grin
  • 1 0
 How do I apply for a VHS sponsorship?
  • 1 0
 Check thier instagram.
  • 1 0
 Hi8

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011280
Mobile Version of Website