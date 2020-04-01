Video: Eddie Masters Takes it Back to the 80s With VHS Tape

Press Release: Velocity Hucking Systems

KC Till showing us how it's done.

We're almost as happy with our packaging as we are with our product.

Mateo putting is VHS Chain Guard to the test

Product Details:



• Length - 350mm Width - 25mm Height - 11mm

• $45 NZD / $26.28 USD / €24.10 EUR

• Preorders shipping from 4th April (Potential delays with Covid-19)

• One size fits all

• Clean and easy to install

• Long lasting and effective



Covid-19

Big fans of KC's work.

MENTIONS: