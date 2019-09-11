Video: Eddie Masters & Matt Walker Send The Brodie 8-Ball Down The Pinkbike Hot Lap

Sep 11, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


The formula doesn't get any simpler: one racer, one track, and a stopwatch. In our case, the racer is a mountain biker, our track is a rooty and rocky descent, and the clock is a Freelap timing system that doesn't lie. Last year saw Sam Hill and Miranda Miller, along with a bunch of other really fast people, throw down Pinkbike Hot Lap times, and we're back for the second season with a new track and new racers for 2019.

Last week Eddie Masters & Matt Walker took on the Pinkbike Hot Lap. They both laid down fast times, but that was on their normal bikes with modern geometry and top of the line component spec. How well will they do on a Brodie 8-Ball from 2002? Watch to find out.


The Track

The second season of Hot Laps sees us move to Cakewalk, a classic Squamish descent that has a good mix of roots and rocks, as well as plenty of different lines to choose from. And just to keep everyone honest, there are even a few brief climbs to make sure the mountain stays in mountain biking.










Regions in Article
Diamond Head

Trails in Article
Cakewalk

Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Hot Lap Eddie Masters Matt Walker


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
117391 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
90152 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
76181 views
Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook
69754 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
62034 views
SRAM to Introduce a $15 Universal Derailleur Hanger - Eurobike 2019
58350 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
55851 views
Final Results: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019
45788 views

7 Comments

  • 7 0
 The craziest part about this is that after 18 years of technology development, Eddie's time on his modern bike was less than 16% faster.
  • 1 0
 Surely that's not crazy because in the end the improvement will be along an asymptotic curve?
  • 1 0
 Except his modern bike goes back up too?
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike you May have just exposed a couple of mtb marketing misconceptions from the last 17 years!!
  • 1 0
 Still cooler than an ebike.
  • 1 0
 Do love the retro DH
  • 1 0
 That was awesome!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020783
Mobile Version of Website