Video: Eddy Clerte & Eloise Donzallez Explore Pump Tracks in the Middle East

Get ready for an exciting journey through the Middle East's coolest Velosolutions Pump Tracks! Join Eddy Clerte and Eloise Donzallez as they explore the top tracks in the region, kicking off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and then heading to Masdar City, Fujairah, and Dubai in the UAE.First stop: Riyadh! This Velosolutions Pump Track is set to become a hotspot for local riders and families, reflecting the booming cycling and skating culture in Saudi Arabia. As part of the Quality of Life Program launched in 2018, this development supports Saudi Arabia's transformation into a world-renowned sports and entertainment hub, a global tourism destination, and a highly desirable place to live.Next up, we head to Masdar City in Abu Dhabi built in collaboration with Desert INK. Known for its cutting-edge urban development, Masdar boasts the largest Velosolutions Pump Track in the UAE and the Middle East, covering a whopping 4,000 square metres. With three tracks catering to everyone from beginners to pros, there's something for everyone. The track isn't just about riding—there's ample green shading, a sandpit play area for kids, and beautiful native plants all around. Plus, it's lit up for after-sunset sessions, so the fun doesn't stop when the sun goes down.In Fujairah, riders can tackle an exciting Velosolutions Pump Track set against the emirate’s stunning landscapes. It's the perfect blend of natural beauty and top-notch track design, offering a unique challenge for all skill levels.Finally, we roll into Dubai for the XDubai pump track. This spot is partially shaded and illuminated for those late-evening sessions, making it a great place to ride any time of day. The XDubai facility features multiple tracks, including a 36-metre track for beginners and kids, and a main 150-metre track with five fast berms, rollers, and a cool bowl feature. Whether you're on a bike, push scooter, roller blades, or skateboard, there's something here for everyone. Plus, XDubai offers bike and scooter rentals, protective gear, and nearby amenities like an 8.4-kilometre road bike track, food and beverage options, washrooms, showers, and changing rooms.Velosolutions is all about creating world-class facilities that bring communities together and take cycling and skating to the next level in the Middle East and beyond. So grab your gear and join us on this unforgettable pump track adventure!