Video: Edgar Briole Joins Commencal

Part of the freeracer generation, we are thrilled to welcome (back) Edgar Briole to the COMMENCAL family!

We are stoked to have him aboard!

I was attracted by the COMMENCAL spirit and the unique image of the brand that is a result of it. I already know quite a few riders on the team, we ride together regularly, so it’s really cool. — Edgar Briole

