Video: Edgar Briole Joins Commencal

Jan 11, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

Part of the freeracer generation, we are thrilled to welcome (back) Edgar Briole to the COMMENCAL family!

Edgar made a huge statement last year at his first international competition by winning Crankworx Rotorua Whip Off.

Dirt, Speed and Style, Red Bull Hardline, and even a few DH World Cups: he doesn't hold back if it involves riding a bike and pushing boundaries.

We are stoked to have him aboard!

photo

bigquotesI was attracted by the COMMENCAL spirit and the unique image of the brand that is a result of it. I already know quite a few riders on the team, we ride together regularly, so it’s really cool.Edgar Briole

Edgar Briole- welcome to COMMENCAL. Photo Leon Perrin
photo

Edgar will be shredding multiple bikes from the COMMENCAL range:

- Shredding dirt jump features with the ABSOLUT.
- Steezing in the bike park with the CLASH or the SUPREME V5 .

With his real style and play-hard attitude he fits the COMMENCAL Spirit perfectly!

Edgar Briole- welcome to COMMENCAL. Photo Nico Brizin

Edgar Briole- welcome to COMMENCAL. Photo Nico Brizin
photo

Edgar Briole- welcome to COMMENCAL. Photo Nico Brizin

Special thanks for an extra support and hospitality to 4Riders and Pure Riding Bike Parks.

Rider: Edgar Briole
Video: Leon Perrin
Photos: Nicolas Brizin & Leon Perrin

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Commencal


Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
422 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Updated: Hans Rey Signs with GT for Another 3 Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
117953 views
[Updated with Company Statement] Orange Bikes Intends to Appoint Administrator
84532 views
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2024
64266 views
Greg Minnaar Joins Norco - Full Interview
63364 views
Intense Factory Racing Teases 4 Racers - [Update: Aaron Gwin Confirms He's No Longer on Intense]
47689 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes & Saddles, Carbon Wheels & More
42351 views
Review: 2024 YT Jeffsy Core 4 - A Good Friend
36042 views
Haribo Among Companies Owed Money by Wiggle After it Entered Administration
35004 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Then Lemoine and Genon??







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023084
Mobile Version of Website