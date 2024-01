Video: Edgar Briole Joins Commencal

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

Part of the freeracer generation, we are thrilled to welcome (back) Edgar Briole to the COMMENCAL family!

We are stoked to have him aboard!

I was attracted by the COMMENCAL spirit and the unique image of the brand that is a result of it. I already know quite a few riders on the team, we ride together regularly, so it’s really cool. — Edgar Briole

COMMENCAL Spirit

Edgar made a huge statement last year at his first international competition by winning Crankworx Rotorua Whip Off.Dirt, Speed and Style, Red Bull Hardline, and even a few DH World Cups: he doesn't hold back if it involves riding a bike and pushing boundaries.Edgar will be shredding multiple bikes from the COMMENCAL range:- Shredding dirt jump features with the ABSOLUT - Steezing in the bike park with the CLASH or the SUPREME V5 With his real style and play-hard attitude he fits theperfectly!Special thanks for an extra support and hospitality to 4Riders and Pure Riding Bike Parks.Rider: Edgar Briole Video: Leon Perrin Photos: Nicolas Brizin