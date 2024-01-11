Video: Edgar Briole Joins Commencal

PRESS RELEASE: CommencalPart of the freeracer generation, we are thrilled to welcome (back) Edgar Briole to the COMMENCAL family!
Edgar made a huge statement last year at his first international competition by winning Crankworx Rotorua Whip Off.
Dirt, Speed and Style, Red Bull Hardline, and even a few DH World Cups: he doesn't hold back if it involves riding a bike and pushing boundaries. We are stoked to have him aboard!
|I was attracted by the COMMENCAL spirit and the unique image of the brand that is a result of it. I already know quite a few riders on the team, we ride together regularly, so it’s really cool.—Edgar Briole
Edgar will be shredding multiple bikes from the COMMENCAL
range:
- Shredding dirt jump features with the ABSOLUT
.
- Steezing in the bike park with the CLASH
or the SUPREME V5
.
With his real style and play-hard attitude he fits the COMMENCAL Spirit
perfectly!
Special thanks for an extra support and hospitality to 4Riders and Pure Riding Bike Parks.
Rider: Edgar Briole
Video: Leon Perrin
Photos: Nicolas Brizin
& Leon Perrin