Video: Effortless Style in 50to01's Latest Short Film - 'Forwards Sideways'

Jan 31, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThere's no feeling quite like moving forwards sideways, if you know... you know. A film about a bunch of friends who've been brought together through their love of bikes. Music track listed at the end. 50to01


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Craig Evans Josh Bryceland Josh Lewis Sam Dale


Must Read This Week
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
56449 views
Review: Atomik's BERD XC33 Wheels Use Spokes That Look Like String
49997 views
Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike
46231 views
Video: What's the Deal with Chains? - The Explainer
45640 views
2019 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open
43422 views
Randoms Day 1 - Core Bike Show 2020
39933 views
Staff Rides: Photographer Matt Wragg's Specialized Stumpjumper Evo 29
38435 views
Last Chance: Halo Wheels & YT Industries Announce Custom Jordie Lunn Bike Raffle in His Memory
37682 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Content from Ratboy and the crew....Happy Friday!
  • 1 0
 back to the front and side to side
  • 2 2
 Great riding. Questionable soundtrack.
  • 1 0
 Yes

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007500
Mobile Version of Website