Video: Effortless Style in Kamloops with Ky Stewart

Jun 11, 2022
by Kona Bikes  

Kyleigh Stewart is on her way. On her way to becoming a freeride powerhouse. On her way to lift up women in the sport. On her way to breaking barriers and glass ceilings. Hailing from Kamloops, British Columbia, and rider for our Super Grassroots team, Kyleigh is absolutely one to watch. Her effortless style and bag of tricks put her squarely in place to be the next big thing. You may not have heard of Kyleigh Stewart until now, but we assure you, this won’t be the last time.


“I HOPE TO INSPIRE A LOT OF THE YOUNGER GIRLS IN KAMLOOPS AND BEYOND AND EVEN OUTSIDE THE SPORT.” - KY STEWART


Ky Stewart rides the Ranch



Posted In:
Videos Kona #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
115803 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
82510 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55616 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
49800 views
4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
40894 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
40237 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
40132 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
37099 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009032
Mobile Version of Website