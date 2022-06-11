Video: Effortless Style in Kamloops with Ky Stewart

Kyleigh Stewart
is on her way. On her way to becoming a freeride powerhouse. On her way to lift up women in the sport. On her way to breaking barriers and glass ceilings. Hailing from Kamloops, British Columbia, and rider for our Super Grassroots team, Kyleigh is absolutely one to watch. Her effortless style and bag of tricks put her squarely in place to be the next big thing. You may not have heard of Kyleigh Stewart until now, but we assure you, this won’t be the last time.
“I HOPE TO INSPIRE A LOT OF THE YOUNGER GIRLS IN KAMLOOPS AND BEYOND AND EVEN OUTSIDE THE SPORT.” - KY STEWART
