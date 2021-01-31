Video: Eight Ways To Improve Your Squats with Coach Dee

Introduction of the Overhead Deep Squat and what the "fails" look like:

Full Overhead Deep Squat and what a "pass" looks like

Have ankle issues, start here...

Ankle Fixes:

Myofascial Calf Stretch and after that you hit the Single Leg Squat

Have a knee issue, start here...

Knee Fixes:

Myofascial Rectus Femoris Stretch followed up by Front Dbell or Olympic squat

Find a hip issue, start here...

Hip Fixes:

Myofascial Deep Glute Max Stretch followed by Single-leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbells

Find a torso problem, start here...

Torso Fixes:

Myofascial Lat Stretch followed up by Ball Back Extensions with Arm Circles