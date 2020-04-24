Video: Elaborate Quarantine Contraption from BMXer Tate Roskelley

Forget experimenting in the kitchen, Tate Roskelley took his stay at home creativity to the next level with his Quarantine Contraption. The Quarantine Contraption is a complex machine comprised of random household items including a broom, mop, step ladder, Slinky, and a few things very specific to Tate's house, including a traffic cone, street signs, and two GT BMX bikes. — GT BMX Freestyle