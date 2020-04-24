Video: Elaborate Quarantine Contraption from BMXer Tate Roskelley

Apr 24, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesForget experimenting in the kitchen, Tate Roskelley took his stay at home creativity to the next level with his Quarantine Contraption. The Quarantine Contraption is a complex machine comprised of random household items including a broom, mop, step ladder, Slinky, and a few things very specific to Tate's house, including a traffic cone, street signs, and two GT BMX bikes.GT BMX Freestyle


What do you think, can you improve on his design this weekend?


Shot/cut by Jon Tinsley (@jontinsley)

Posted In:
Videos GT


3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Rad, I would expect nothing less creative from Tate Roskelly. For those unfamiliar with his riding you should check it out, crazy talent.
  • 3 0
 This is the real shit. The scariest part is the will to try again. See also the Spanish dude from the start of their lockdown.
  • 1 0
 "Now what do we do with our lives?" Well done Gents.

