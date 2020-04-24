Video: Elaborate Quarantine Contraption from BMXer Tate Roskelley

|Forget experimenting in the kitchen, Tate Roskelley took his stay at home creativity to the next level with his Quarantine Contraption. The Quarantine Contraption is a complex machine comprised of random household items including a broom, mop, step ladder, Slinky, and a few things very specific to Tate's house, including a traffic cone, street signs, and two GT BMX bikes.—GT BMX Freestyle
What do you think, can you improve on his design this weekend?
Shot/cut by Jon Tinsley (@jontinsley)
