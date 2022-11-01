Video: Elbow Grease - Pinkbike Academy Season 3 EP 1

Nov 1, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY


10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.



Episode 1: Elbow Grease

10 of the world’s best amateur riders arrive in Big White, British Columbia, and discover their new home: the Pinkbike Academy House.

After being greeted by the hosts and judges, the contestants are presented their custom painted, 2022 Orbea Rallon, which has been spec’d out by our sponsors. The athletes’ first challenge? To display their mechanical prowess by fixing a litany of unknown mechanical problems on their bikes, all while racing against the clock.Who will gain an early advantage and who will fall behind in the first episode of Pinkbike Academy Season 3?












Episodes 1, 2, & 3 of Pinkbike Academy Season 3 are available now.

The rest of the season will drop weekly on Tuesdays at 10am PST.

Pinkbike Academy Season 3 is available for FREE on Outside Watch or the Pinkbike YouTube channel.





Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta 360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


26 Comments

  • 15 0
 wooooooow! finally! hope you enjoy it!
  • 14 0
 I like how Addison successfully leveraged his season one appearance into a mechanic gig. Good on him.
  • 1 0
 Addison was by far my favorite s1 contestant so I'm glad he got something out of it
  • 1 0
 @Supergirl56: ADDISONZAWANDA say he's ADDISONZAWDADA you gotta say it one word
  • 8 0
 This is way more hype than the first 2 seasons. I'm actually really looking forward to the next episodes.
  • 13 7
 Before posting your negative comment can you please post up your most entertaining video project?
  • 9 6
 Because the world can no longer handle opinions that aren't puppies and rainbows?

Feel free to have and share your opinions people. You don't need to be a film maker to be able to have a relevant perspective of an entertainment piece.
  • 1 1
 @thisc*nt: THANKS THISc*nt for understanding you don't have to suit up to know the __insert sports team here___ suck
  • 2 0
 Bachelor in Paradise. Boom Mic Operator. Season 1 - 3. I know quality TV.
  • 1 0
 @SoftSoilSampler: thank you for your service.
  • 6 0
 Good to see addison back!
  • 1 0
 ADDISONZAWNADA
  • 4 1
 I wish that they would have maybe 1-3 wildcard riders, bunch of these people are quite good, would be cool to see, just get a average joe that rides some pos 10-20 year old bike and just sends it in a t shirt and jeans.
  • 5 0
 Max Grayston looks like a young Jens Voigt.
  • 18 16
 "We heard your feedback about autoplay videos in our articles. So we decided to add it to the front page!" -PB staff probably.
  • 7 1
 I don't understand the down votes, this is more annoying than autoplay in articles
  • 3 1
 I can only handle so much autoplay at once...to play devils advocate...it falsely inflates their metrics which is probably a good thing overall (at least in the short term) and will get the mothership to invest more in content here.
  • 4 0
 Can't wait till Cam shows them how to vlog!
  • 2 0
 I'm callin' it now. Gymnastics background is the new BMX background. Get your drinks ready.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure it's moto background now.
  • 2 0
 "Welcome to the Big White Lotus"
  • 1 0
 Literally here for the bmx backgrounds
  • 2 0
 BMX background is 2021. It's gymnastics background now, get with it.
  • 1 0
 so a moto background is the new bmx background?
  • 1 1
 Looool Elliot is doing a Jul sign, idk if i should cry or laugh.
Below threshold threads are hidden





