Video: Elbow Grease - Pinkbike Academy Season 3 EP 1

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.
Episode 1: Elbow Grease10 of the world’s best amateur riders arrive in Big White, British Columbia, and discover their new home: the Pinkbike Academy House.
After being greeted by the hosts and judges, the contestants are presented their custom painted, 2022 Orbea Rallon, which has been spec’d out by our sponsors. The athletes’ first challenge? To display their mechanical prowess by fixing a litany of unknown mechanical problems on their bikes, all while racing against the clock.Who will gain an early advantage and who will fall behind in the first episode of Pinkbike Academy Season 3?
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta 360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.
Feel free to have and share your opinions people. You don't need to be a film maker to be able to have a relevant perspective of an entertainment piece.