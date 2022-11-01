Video: Elbow Grease - Pinkbike Academy Season 3 EP 1

PINKBIKE ACADEMY





Episode 1: Elbow Grease

After being greeted by the hosts and judges, the contestants are presented their custom painted, 2022 Orbea Rallon, which has been spec’d out by our sponsors. The athletes’ first challenge? To display their mechanical prowess by fixing a litany of unknown mechanical problems on their bikes, all while racing against the clock.Who will gain an early advantage and who will fall behind in the first episode of Pinkbike Academy Season 3?