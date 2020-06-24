Video: Elbow to Elbow Downhill Racing at the Czech Republic's Dropdown Mass Start Race

The second edition of Dropdown took place around the ski resort of Dolni Morava, Czech Republic. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race took place in late June, instead of the original date in April. On Saturday there is one training session and one qualifying run. On Sunday a mass start races in waves depends on your qualifying times. The highest point of the Slamnik peak is 1233 meters above sea level but even so, the riders had lots of fun during the ride down.This year's track was very challenging due to weather. The start was on the top of Slamnik mountain then continued to the existing trail network. There were many places on the way down to overtake, some jumps, a few flat sprints to check riders fitness, high-speed sections and plenty of water due to the rainy weather. Rain, water streams and a lot of mud were part of this weekend."It was incredible, I did not really bore the whole weekend. It was not easy to look after everything on the track, this was a long downhill course. The rider's experiences, I've heard, are unforgettable. Riders had great fun all weekend even in this wheather and that’s the most important part of riding bikes. People seem to like mass start racing.” — Michal Prokop, Dropdown race directorResults:1st. Jakub Riha, CZE N1 Team2nd. Premek Tejchman, CZE Qayron3rd. Frantisek Zilak, CZE Rock Machine