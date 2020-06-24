Video: Elbow to Elbow Downhill Racing at the Czech Republic's Dropdown Mass Start Race

Jun 24, 2020
by prkplive  

The second edition of Dropdown took place around the ski resort of Dolni Morava, Czech Republic. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race took place in late June, instead of the original date in April. On Saturday there is one training session and one qualifying run. On Sunday a mass start races in waves depends on your qualifying times. The highest point of the Slamnik peak is 1233 meters above sea level but even so, the riders had lots of fun during the ride down.

Dropdown 2020

Dropdown 2020

Dropdown 2020
Dropdown 2020

This year's track was very challenging due to weather. The start was on the top of Slamnik mountain then continued to the existing trail network. There were many places on the way down to overtake, some jumps, a few flat sprints to check riders fitness, high-speed sections and plenty of water due to the rainy weather. Rain, water streams and a lot of mud were part of this weekend.

Dropdown 2020
Dropdown 2020

Dropdown 2020
Dropdown 2020
.
.

"It was incredible, I did not really bore the whole weekend. It was not easy to look after everything on the track, this was a long downhill course. The rider's experiences, I've heard, are unforgettable. Riders had great fun all weekend even in this wheather and that’s the most important part of riding bikes. People seem to like mass start racing.” — Michal Prokop, Dropdown race director

Dropdown 2020
.

Dropdown 2020

Results:

1st. Jakub Riha, CZE N1 Team
2nd. Premek Tejchman, CZE Qayron
3rd. Frantisek Zilak, CZE Rock Machine

Regions in Article
Dolní Morava

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Race Reports Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
138285 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
70229 views
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
48189 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
45972 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
38040 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
37195 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
33414 views
Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140
33343 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007571
Mobile Version of Website