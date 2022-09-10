Video: Eliot Jackson & Jono Jones Preview Red Bull Hardline 2022

Sep 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRed Bull Hardline is back for its eighth edition and has strengthened its status as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world.

Dan Atherton has spent the last year making improvements to the course – a brutal part-downhill, part-freeride track set in the heart of Wales's Dyfi Valley – which should make this year's event the hardest yet.

Join Eliot Jackson and Jono Jones as they take us through track walk and the nervous first hits on this petrifying track! Red Bull


23 Comments

  • 11 0
 I have to say that as a competitions go, Hardline makes more sense than Rampage. I love Rampage but it's more of an artistic challenge to me.
  • 2 0
 Isn't it nice that we have both?
  • 2 0
 Jeeebus, how gnarly will the mountain bike season have to be before not a single pro makes it through without injury? Love every event, just want to see all these guys and gals keep at it till they’re at least Minaar’s age
  • 1 0
 Seeing Jono just standing on the big on off gave me the biggest clarification of just how damn huge that feature is. Dan has gone nuts on this build. I'm super super stoked on watching this, but hoping deeply that everyone stays safe.
  • 2 0
 Does anybody know why Andreas Kolb is not starting on Sunday ? I saw the updated riders list and his name isn't on there. Was looking forward to seeing him, hope he just pulled out and didn't get hurt
  • 1 0
 Where did you see the list? Is there also qualifying results about somewhere?
  • 1 0
 Saw the list too. Jackson Goldstone wasn’t on it but third in seeding. Would like to see the actual list too.
  • 2 0
 Saw on Instagram he pulled out, saying "I couldn't get my head around the new 90 footers" - don't blame him hah
  • 1 0
 Just seen on his Instagram he’s not racing as he couldn’t get his head round the 90footers.
  • 4 0
 Bernard is a brave man, and as for Jes..respect!
  • 2 0
 If someone kidnapped your family and you had to race down a mountain to save their lives would you rather be at Hardline or Rampage?
  • 2 0
 I love the camaraderie at this event. In other sports, competitors would be threatening to murder each others dogs.
  • 1 0
 Hope BK can ride...left wrist looks off :{
  • 1 0
 Loved Jono as commentary.
  • 1 1
 Gonna miss all this BTS content next year Frown
  • 3 0
 Why would we not get this content next year? Hardline isn’t part of a UCI World Cup circuit. It’s a Redbull-specific event
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: Well yeah, I meant the BTS videos in general. All the ones for the DH races will be gone!
Below threshold threads are hidden





