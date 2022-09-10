Video: Eliot Jackson & Jono Jones Preview Red Bull Hardline 2022

Red Bull Hardline is back for its eighth edition and has strengthened its status as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world.



Dan Atherton has spent the last year making improvements to the course – a brutal part-downhill, part-freeride track set in the heart of Wales's Dyfi Valley – which should make this year's event the hardest yet.



Join Eliot Jackson and Jono Jones as they take us through track walk and the nervous first hits on this petrifying track! — Red Bull