The puzzling continues as the world's elite Downhill riders descend on Lenzerheide, Switzerland for the 4th round of the 2021 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. The alpine resort is renowned as a typical bike park track but that doesn't make it easy as riders struggle to get their setup dialled for the flat turns, loose berms and steep chutes. Eliot Jackson is on the ground to see how practice went down. — Red Bull Bike