Video: Eliot Jackson Breaks Down the Maribor World Cup Track

Aug 14, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRoll out the quotes, there's a lot to be said about the Maribor Downhill track. This is fast DH!

Eliot Jackson is on the ground at the third Downhill race of 2021 to get the scoop on how this Downhill World Cup shapes up differently compared to all the rest. Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Eliot Jackson DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
78682 views
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
77081 views
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
64463 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
60567 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
57664 views
Spotted: Stanton's Titanium & Carbon Switch9er FS Enduro Bike from Ard Rock 2021
48414 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021
47556 views
Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue
45896 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007261
Mobile Version of Website