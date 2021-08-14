Pinkbike.com
Video: Eliot Jackson Breaks Down the Maribor World Cup Track
Aug 14, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Roll out the quotes, there's a lot to be said about the Maribor Downhill track. This is fast DH!
Eliot Jackson is on the ground at the third Downhill race of 2021 to get the scoop on how this Downhill World Cup shapes up differently compared to all the rest.
—
Red Bull Bike
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Eliot Jackson
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
