Video: Eliot Jackson Breaks Down the New Les Gets World Cup Track
Jul 2, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Roll out the quotes, there's a lot to be said about the new Les Gets Downhill track. This is proper DH!
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Videos
Eliot Jackson
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Jrtf
(6 mins ago)
These shows are just as good as the race sometimes better as we see parts of the track redbull dont cover and Elliott is the boss
[Reply]
1
0
Waldon83
(19 mins ago)
Interesting display pic......
[Reply]
1
0
TheReverendDriller
(15 mins ago)
Great coverage! Well put together and presented. Quality.
[Reply]
1
0
riddenagenda
(20 mins ago)
this is good. i'm hyped
[Reply]
