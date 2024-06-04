Powered by Outside

Video: Eliot Jackson in 'Drop the Mic'

Jun 4, 2024
by santacruzbicycles  

Eliot Jackson has sneaky superpowers. You might know him as one of the voices of RedBull TV’s mountain bike coverage. Or you might know him from his amazing community-building and advocacy efforts with Grow Cycling. Or perhaps you know Eliot from his years on the World Cup DH circuit

Eliot is a busy guy and doesn’t get much time to ride, so the Heckler SL allows him to get out fast and make that time count.

We made this short film to show off not the sneaky Heckler SL ebike, but to showcase Eliot the rider. The very, very, very skilled rider. So next time you tune in to hear him report on the world’s fastest racers, just remember that Eliot was and is still one of them...

Rider: Eliot Jackson Director & Editor: Scott Secco
Cinematography: Max McCulloch, Liam Morgan, & Scott Secco
Music: Jeremy Wallace Maclean
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Still Photography: Adrian Marcoux
Special Thanks: Dan Batchelor & Evelyn Moorhouse
Executive Producer: Daniel Gillooley & Seb Kemp

18 Comments
  • 12 0
 He’s such a friendly person, he’s got me saying nice things under an e-bike article
  • 7 0
 Eliot's laid down a heater. Over to you Rob!
  • 4 0
 Killing it! Makes me want to go ride in a beautiful forest and shred as much as possible, albeit not quite as shreddy as Eliot.
  • 3 0
 1) Where was this shot? Lush, green, lovin it!

2) I found this vid disappointing

3)**Only because it ONLY lasted 2:07!! Smile
  • 2 0
 Thanks for watching! We filmed at Mt. Tzouhalem and Mt. Prevost on Vancouver Island.
  • 2 0
 or perhaps you know Elliot from his signature style of racing DH in slippers.
www.pinkbike.com/news/Last-Call-Eliot-Jackson-Interview-2013.html
  • 3 0
 Magic. Eliot's definitely still got it!
  • 3 0
 He makes a 40 pound bike look weightless, absolutely insane!
  • 2 0
 I didn’t know you could ride Elliot, I thought you were just a tv presenter like Rob Warner!
  • 3 0
 Shots fired
  • 2 0
 I was not expecting that! You can see the WC pedigree in his riding....#steezoid
  • 2 0
 LOL. Eliot found a way to stop ebike hate on pinkbike.
  • 2 0
 Nicely done. The shred and the tunes !
  • 2 0
 More edits Elliot! Miss watching you rip!
  • 2 0
 that color is sooo hot right now. mmmmm
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz needs that color on the 5010
  • 1 1
 Premire was pretty cool. Goofy tunes and some numbers on a screen.
  • 1 2
 Cool vid…but why the pedo face in the window?







