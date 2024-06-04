Video: Eliot Jackson in 'Drop the Mic'

Eliot Jackson has sneaky superpowers. You might know him as one of the voices of RedBull TV’s mountain bike coverage. Or you might know him from his amazing community-building and advocacy efforts with Grow Cycling. Or perhaps you know Eliot from his years on the World Cup DH circuit
Eliot is a busy guy and doesn’t get much time to ride, so the Heckler SL allows him to get out fast and make that time count.
We made this short film to show off not the sneaky Heckler SL ebike, but to showcase Eliot the rider. The very, very, very skilled rider. So next time you tune in to hear him report on the world’s fastest racers, just remember that Eliot was and is still one of them...
Rider: Eliot Jackson Director & Editor: Scott Secco
Cinematography: Max McCulloch, Liam Morgan, & Scott Secco
Music: Jeremy Wallace Maclean
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Still Photography: Adrian Marcoux
Special Thanks: Dan Batchelor & Evelyn Moorhouse
Executive Producer: Daniel Gillooley & Seb Kemp
2) I found this vid disappointing
3)**Only because it ONLY lasted 2:07!!
www.pinkbike.com/news/Last-Call-Eliot-Jackson-Interview-2013.html