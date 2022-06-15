Video: Eliot Jackson Recaps the Leogang DH World Cup

It may be June, but it didn't feel like it when the athletes took to the track on Thursday for first practice. Incessant rain saw the track sodden through in parts, it became a battle to stay on the bike for many, with most athletes ending up at the bottom of the course covered head to toes in slick wet mud.



It was like being at another event altogether on race day, with Leogang and the course basking under the sun. The course did dry out on the top, and delivered a race that will be remembered as one of the toughest and muddiest ever! — Red Bull