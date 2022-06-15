Video: Eliot Jackson Recaps the Leogang DH World Cup

Jun 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIt may be June, but it didn't feel like it when the athletes took to the track on Thursday for first practice. Incessant rain saw the track sodden through in parts, it became a battle to stay on the bike for many, with most athletes ending up at the bottom of the course covered head to toes in slick wet mud.

It was like being at another event altogether on race day, with Leogang and the course basking under the sun. The course did dry out on the top, and delivered a race that will be remembered as one of the toughest and muddiest ever! Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Eliot Jackson DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Check out the new podcast "the IN and OUT girls" from Emilie and Camille.

shows.acast.com/in-and-out/episodes/introduction

BTW: suprised with what "bad" of a team Vali Höll has to deal with. The mechanic doesn't want to set up the bike to her liking and rather asks her to adapt her riding to the bike; and there seem so be antother guy at the top talking shit to her making her feel insucre instead of the opposit (see in comparison Andrew Neethling's latest podcast with Alan Milway).
I suggest she switches team :-)
  • 1 0
 How do you know that about Vali? Is it in Camille's podcast ?





