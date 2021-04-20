Video: Eliot Jackson Smashes Corners on the New Fox 34

Apr 20, 2021
by FOX Factory  

Eliot Jackson destroys corners and sends jumps, proving that the new 34 can handle some pretty serious riding.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Fox Racing Fox 34 Eliot Jackson


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 He spent the whole video trying to murder those poor trail tires. Be curious to know which trail tires he was on though grip limits looked impressive in the moon dust
  • 2 0
 Always here for Eliot Jackson shenanigans. Need more stats nerds in DH! :-)
  • 3 0
 Banging edit!
  • 3 1
 Man is insane
  • 3 0
 Insanely talented!!
  • 2 1
 #overbiked Razz

