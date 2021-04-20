Pinkbike.com
Video: Eliot Jackson Smashes Corners on the New Fox 34
Apr 20, 2021
by
FOX Factory
Eliot Jackson destroys corners and sends jumps, proving that the new 34 can handle some pretty serious riding.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Fox Racing
Fox 34
Eliot Jackson
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
mobiller
(10 mins ago)
He spent the whole video trying to murder those poor trail tires. Be curious to know which trail tires he was on though grip limits looked impressive in the moon dust
[Reply]
2
0
FurryCrew
(9 mins ago)
Always here for Eliot Jackson shenanigans. Need more stats nerds in DH! :-)
[Reply]
3
0
mi-bike
(10 mins ago)
Banging edit!
[Reply]
3
1
Shred-BC
(18 mins ago)
Man is insane
[Reply]
3
0
mparpal
(12 mins ago)
Insanely talented!!
[Reply]
2
1
OLDGHOST
(13 mins ago)
#overbiked
[Reply]
