Video: Eliott Lapotre - Freerider & Free Spirit

Life is better when you do what you love — Eliott Lapotre

If you ever get to meet Eliott Lapotre, you'll most likely have a friend for life. Just shy of 30 years old, Eliott has been a source in building and creating the freeride culture in France and beyond. As a kid, Eliott grew up running around his family's ski lodge, in Les Vosges, eastern France. After watching the series of popular freeride mountain-biking movies "New World Disorder," Eliott’s mind was blown. His obsession turned into a life purpose. With riders at the time typically pushing toward the MTB racing scene, Eliott's only thought was to push himself towards the limitless bounds of freeriding. He created his own path and trails, enabling a new community of freeriders to follow his soul and chase their shared passion for riding without limits.Since going fully professional in 2018, Eliott has continued to expand to hone his craft as he elevates, connect and inspires riders to follow their passions. In 2021, after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, we met up with Eliott to document his spirit, life and his passion for freestyle riding and trail restoration. With two small cameras and basic audio recording equipment, our goal was to connect with Eliott's soul, the epic landscape and trails he calls home, and the magic that he creates with heart, shovel and bike.What came through most was the undeniable calling that Eliott is called to – to inspire the mountain bike community at large, and to appreciate and give back to the mountains we ride.Like each and every one of us, there is a story behind the story. It is a story of why we do what we do, and what drives us. "Eliott Laporte. A Documentary of a Freerider and Free Spirit," shows us just that. As we step into the mountains of eastern France, you can't help but admire the beauty of the landscape, and the deep connection between a rider and his trails.Eliott brings us all back to what matters most. You can't help but admire his genuine disposition and unwavering dedication in what he creates day to day. With "A Documentary of a Freerider and Free Spirt," Eliott encourages all of us to find our passions and make time for the things we love.