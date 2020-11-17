Video: Eliott Lapotre Digs & Rides on Home Turf

|The plan for this video with Edgar, was to put all the things I enjoy into one video. My downhill bike, the GT Fury, steep loamy trails and a couple jumps, with a good metal song.—Eliott Lapotre
|During this (strange) year we wanted to create a simple movie. Since the lockdown was lifted, we started to shoot this part- the video shows the places where Eliott has the most fun riding his downhill bike. It will be also be included in a longer documentary about Eliott’s life, ‘Dedication’, another video for this year.—Edgar Hans
Filmed/Edited: Edgar Hans
Photos: Paul Fisson
