Video: Eliott Lapotre Digs & Rides on Home Turf

Nov 17, 2020
by GT Bicycles  

bigquotesThe plan for this video with Edgar, was to put all the things I enjoy into one video. My downhill bike, the GT Fury, steep loamy trails and a couple jumps, with a good metal song.Eliott Lapotre





bigquotesDuring this (strange) year we wanted to create a simple movie. Since the lockdown was lifted, we started to shoot this part- the video shows the places where Eliott has the most fun riding his downhill bike. It will be also be included in a longer documentary about Eliott’s life, ‘Dedication’, another video for this year.Edgar Hans



Filmed/Edited: Edgar Hans
Photos: Paul Fisson

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Loam (/lōm/): a soil with roughly equal proportions of sand, silt, and clay.
  • 1 0
 That a new suntour coil rear shock?

