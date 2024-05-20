Video: Elite Men's Winning POV from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

What. A. Run. Ronan Dunne went fully unhinged and absolutely went all out on this first place run in the finals of the second stop of the 2024 UCI Downhill World Cup Race. Jump on board with Ronan and get a first hand look what speed really means on a bike and why the racing at world cup is one of the best sporting events in the world to watch and see.— GoPro Bike
FFS shut up UCI
I'm unreasonably proud of that win, mates were saying here how wild it is to have two young lads from Ireland legitimately in contention for a podium/win at the world cups.
What I will say is, this video goes to show how good Bruni is as well. 0.064 back, and Ronan looked like he was fully disconnected from his brain on that run!!