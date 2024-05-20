Video: Elite Men's Winning POV from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWhat. A. Run.
Ronan Dunne went fully unhinged and absolutely went all out on this first place run in the finals of the second stop of the 2024 UCI Downhill World Cup Race. Jump on board with Ronan and get a first hand look what speed really means on a bike and why the racing at world cup is one of the best sporting events in the world to watch and see. GoPro Bike



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,139 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
92703 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
65657 views
Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
64059 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
47599 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
45285 views
Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024
37585 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
36286 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
33436 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

13 Comments
  • 8 0
 i swear his handlebars passed through a few trees there, hopefully the devs will sort that out in the next patch. incredible run and good job taking advantage of the bugs in the game
  • 10 0
 Pedal ya F***!
  • 2 0
 UCI: Apology for the word

FFS shut up UCI
  • 4 0
 What a crowd!
  • 3 0
 Hats off, what a run!
  • 2 2
 Really is a main line with confidence kind of track, not a lot of line choice, Ronan nailed it though.
  • 4 0
 Pierron's inside line in the last woods was a thing of beauty though
  • 2 0
 Confidence? More like blind manic rage!

I'm unreasonably proud of that win, mates were saying here how wild it is to have two young lads from Ireland legitimately in contention for a podium/win at the world cups.

What I will say is, this video goes to show how good Bruni is as well. 0.064 back, and Ronan looked like he was fully disconnected from his brain on that run!!
  • 1 0
 @willyheff:you’re right, l absolutely can’t understand how bruni is so close. Bruni’s run is so smooth and seems within his capabilities?
  • 1 0
 That was insane. Nicely Done.
  • 1 0
 Pedal ya fok Smile
  • 2 1
 Is that sped up....
  • 1 0
 So fast. Amazing run.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040055
Mobile Version of Website