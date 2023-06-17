Video: Elite Men's Winning Run from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHop on board with Andreas Kolb as he takes the win in the UCI Downhill World Cup in front of his home crowd in Leogang, Austria!UCI Mountain Bike World Series


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 After watching him last season it is not a surprise at all to see him off to an absolute belter. Super stoked for him. Seems like such a genuine good guy, can't help but cheer for him.





