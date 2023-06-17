Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Racing
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Video: Elite Men's Winning Run from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
Jun 17, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
Hop on board with Andreas Kolb as he takes the win in the UCI Downhill World Cup in front of his home crowd in Leogang, Austria!
—
UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Leogang World Cup Dh 2023
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
98360 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
74711 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
67540 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
53056 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
41122 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
32209 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
31633 views
Bike Check: Milan Vader's Cervelo ZFS-5 Short Track Bike
31246 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
2
0
wallyza
(30 mins ago)
After watching him last season it is not a surprise at all to see him off to an absolute belter. Super stoked for him. Seems like such a genuine good guy, can't help but cheer for him.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie
Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.052513
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment