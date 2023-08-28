Video: Elite Winning Runs from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
Aug 28, 2023
by Ed Spratt
|Nina Hoffman takes home a huge win at Stage 4 in Andorra for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup. Jump into the cockpit as she takes you on the winning run for the Womens Elite Finals.— GoPro
|Coming down to the wire and pulling a last-second sprint, Thibaut Daprela takes home a huge win in Andorra for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup Stage 4 finals.— GoPro
