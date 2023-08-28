Video: Elite Winning Runs from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Aug 28, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesNina Hoffman takes home a huge win at Stage 4 in Andorra for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup. Jump into the cockpit as she takes you on the winning run for the Womens Elite Finals. GoPro


bigquotesComing down to the wire and pulling a last-second sprint, Thibaut Daprela takes home a huge win in Andorra for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup Stage 4 finals. GoPro


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Andorra World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,628 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
112574 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
59448 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
51330 views
Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never
45372 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
43228 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
34585 views
Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module
33492 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
32202 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.040545
Mobile Version of Website