Video: Elite Winning Runs from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Relive the amazing winning runs from Fort William below.




After Vali Höll's round one win, the YT Mob also released a video marking her victory. Interestingly it is the third time a new YT Tues model has won its first World Cup race (Gwin-2016 Lourdes, Gwin-2018 Losinj, Vali-2024 Fort William).




DH Racing World Cup DH Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


23 Comments
  • 9 0
 As much as everyone loved to dunk on the coverage, I noticed a decent amount of positive changes to this year. No more FPV drones, no CG in the booth, and a lot better angles for the camera work. Feed was still a bit choppy at times. Really thought it was a solid idea to give intro clips for each rider with their bike, curious if they'll redo those for all the special edition kits and bikes throughout the season.
  • 1 0
 I can't complain about the coverage, tbh. Paid the Eurosport subscription and I think I got my moneys worth. But the commentary... The racing was good, but I found myself taking a nap somewhere to the end of it. At one time, some rider was a second up and they made no comment whatsoever. There were some interesting insights through the broadcast, but the RW intensity is really missing. As soon as they can step up the commentary, I think we're finally on to something. And not hating, but having someone with such a strong accent as Ric McLaughlin on the booth makes it kind of hard to understand sometimes
  • 1 0
 Coverage is better. Ric is better. Camera work could improve, too much tracking racers close. Makes it look like they are going 5mph .
  • 2 0
 Good you enjoyed but It's still miles miles away from RB... and who nows how much they would have improved this lost 2 seasons..

WB promise was to bring it even further than RB... Into another level... and there is no signs of it yet but the opposite...

Plus only few were able to watch it... Took me 10 min to figure it out how to watch it in Eurosport.. come on! Must be a command to hide it or what??

This is a chest board game... Professionals at the bottom are trying to do their best with the resources they are given which are few but not big budget at all...

I will keep insisting so far this is a controled demolition from higher ranks...

They give us a bit but they make sure MTB comes back to it's minoritary place were it always been till RB saw the potential and took it seriously...

It's more than obvious someone is putting sticks into the wheel of our sport... Who can't see it is blind really...

It's sublime but they are doing the job... Fanbase cut, new generations out of the equation... MTB show Boom deactivated.
  • 1 0
 There was a drone at the bottom
  • 9 0
 I could watch Loic ride for hours, he's so smooth, it's almost unbelievable.
  • 9 0
 I appreciate they have the budget to task satellites to film mountain bike races now. Baller move.
  • 1 0
 @adrock-whistler Hahahahahahahahaha, under-rated comment. Made my day.
  • 1 0
 The camera was so far away that even the commentators coudn't see that Greg Minnaar crashed. If you can't even notice that someone crashed, the camera is too far away. That shot was a bad idea. And then the other long-range camera that wasn't in outer space was partially blocked by the gondola every few seconds. Annoying.
  • 4 1
 Video unavailable in our country. losing the love for the sport. Have to resort to YouTube highlights with horrendous commentary. best place for us now is Instagram.. damn you UCI. you've killed it.
  • 1 8
 They haven't really killed it just because a couple of people from Aus & NZ cant work out how to watch it.
  • 5 0
 Why dose it have to be so hard to watch the race?! This is the first time I haven't watched a race in over 10 years!
  • 1 4
 Get a vpn
  • 4 1
 The super far away drone footage is total b.s. As is the super far away long panning camera that was often obscured by the gondola. Get some proper cameras on the track and show us the key sections up close damnit!
  • 2 0
 Let Ben C. do the filming and commentary, for sure he did a better job! Too far shooting on the upper part, and really poor coverage in the general (I don't understand the cameras points). Ok add sone nice big monitors for the public at the race, but at home we didn't see that much. And the commentary... Why Aaron doesn't ride instead of talking? Respect for him as one of the best riders of the past, but where is the energy while comment: people watching and especially the riders deserve Rob's energy at the mic!
  • 4 0
 Is it captured with the international space station or what?
  • 2 0
 From the dark side of the moon. The Space Station some time was in front of the camera
  • 1 0
 @seriousric: hahaha
  • 2 0
 Not sure I believe the heart rate graphic. It's also in the way. Bruni only went up 1 beat per minute when pedalling furiously? lol
  • 1 0
 Same thought. Highly dubious.
  • 1 0
 Gwin mentioned it as well, something like if that is their actual heart rate maybe I shouldn't be racing.
  • 1 0
 It's just a way for their sponsor, Whoop, to showcase some of their technology and what they do. Otherwise I don't think anyone would give a hoot about rider's BPMs
  • 1 0
 @t-rick: makes whoop look even worse than it is







