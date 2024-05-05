Video: Elite Winning Runs from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Relive the amazing winning runs from Fort William below.
After Vali Höll's round one win, the YT Mob also released a video marking her victory. Interestingly it is the third time a new YT Tues model has won its first World Cup race (Gwin-2016 Lourdes, Gwin-2018 Losinj, Vali-2024 Fort William).
WB promise was to bring it even further than RB... Into another level... and there is no signs of it yet but the opposite...
Plus only few were able to watch it... Took me 10 min to figure it out how to watch it in Eurosport.. come on! Must be a command to hide it or what??
This is a chest board game... Professionals at the bottom are trying to do their best with the resources they are given which are few but not big budget at all...
I will keep insisting so far this is a controled demolition from higher ranks...
They give us a bit but they make sure MTB comes back to it's minoritary place were it always been till RB saw the potential and took it seriously...
It's more than obvious someone is putting sticks into the wheel of our sport... Who can't see it is blind really...
It's sublime but they are doing the job... Fanbase cut, new generations out of the equation... MTB show Boom deactivated.