Powered by Outside

Video: Elite Winning Runs from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 6, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Relive the amazing winning runs from Les Gets below.






Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,281 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
103068 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
64888 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
62056 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
49370 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
43826 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
37903 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
32854 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
30382 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 10 1
 This horse loves the slop, he eats it up. His father was a mudder. His mother was a mudder.
  • 3 0
 You're old to be making a statement like that. Very few will get it. Comic gold
  • 7 0
 One could argue that the way Pierron took that chute into series of turns with feet clipped in we can retire the phrase “flat pedals win medals”.
That was amazing.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046741
Mobile Version of Website