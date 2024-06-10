Pinkbike.com
Video: Elite Women's Winning POV from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
Jun 10, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
Vali Holl is on a heater this year and secures another win for the season in Leogang, Austria for the 3rd stop of the 2024 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup season.
—
GoPro Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Leogang World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,198 articles
