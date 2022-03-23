Video: Elizabeth Sampey on Racing the Arizona Trail, Setting an FKT, & How That Experience Changed Her

Elizabeth Sampey set a time record on the Arizona Trail for 9 days, 11 hours, and 44 minutes in 2019. Now, she's returned to the rugged, 800-mile trail spanning Arizona from the border of Mexico up to Utah to re-ride her favorite parts and reflect on what that race meant to her.
|One of my core beliefs as a human is that if we mine enough in the dark caves of life, we can find gold nuggets buried in there.—Liz Sampey
Photos: James Q. Martin, Nelson Klein, and Chris Reichel
Video: James Q. Martin
Support: Revel Bikes
