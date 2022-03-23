close
Video: Elizabeth Sampey on Racing the Arizona Trail, Setting an FKT, & How That Experience Changed Her

Mar 23, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Elizabeth Sampey set a time record on the Arizona Trail for 9 days, 11 hours, and 44 minutes in 2019. Now, she's returned to the rugged, 800-mile trail spanning Arizona from the border of Mexico up to Utah to re-ride her favorite parts and reflect on what that race meant to her.

bigquotesOne of my core beliefs as a human is that if we mine enough in the dark caves of life, we can find gold nuggets buried in there.Liz Sampey




Photos: James Q. Martin, Nelson Klein, and Chris Reichel
Video: James Q. Martin
Support: Revel Bikes

7 Comments

  • 5 0
 Cool video. Would love to have the time (and fitness) to ride that in one go.

Also, loving the astro van conversion. I get so tired of seeing the #vanlife people with $200K mercedes. This thing looks like it has had some adventures.
  • 4 0
 Unpopular opinion: Riding at night sucks
  • 3 0
 I enjoyed the video. Cool woman, cool shots, cool sponsor, cool adventure!
  • 3 0
 AZT is gonna have to happen in the next year or two, for sure.
  • 1 0
 She has a pet black bear, cool!
