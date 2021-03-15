Pinkbike.com
Video: Ella Conolly & Martha Gill Get Loose on Dusty Summer Laps in Morzine
Mar 15, 2021
Joe Adsett
Martha and Ella Ride Morzine
by
UnieedCreative
Views: 642
Faves:
2
Comments: 0
To celebrate International Women's Day, we're throwing back to our Summer in the Alps for an afternoon spent with Ella Conolly and Martha Gill on the dusty trails of Morzine.
Ella Conolly
Martha Gill
Videos
Riding Videos
Ella Connolly
Martha Gill
snowintrees
(17 hours ago)
This is going to be my new go-to video if I need riding motivation. Style and smiles for miles. Thanks girls!
HankHank
(4 mins ago)
Yeeesss what a video! Absolutely nailed what we've been missing in the northern hemisphere for months. Great riding, bring on summer.
