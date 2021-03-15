Video: Ella Conolly & Martha Gill Get Loose on Dusty Summer Laps in Morzine

Mar 15, 2021
by Joe Adsett  
Martha and Ella Ride Morzine

by UnieedCreative
To celebrate International Women's Day, we're throwing back to our Summer in the Alps for an afternoon spent with Ella Conolly and Martha Gill on the dusty trails of Morzine.

Ella Conolly

Ella and Martha Ride Morzine

Martha Gill

Ella and Martha Ride Morzine

Ella and Martha Ride Morzine


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 This is going to be my new go-to video if I need riding motivation. Style and smiles for miles. Thanks girls!
  • 1 0
 Yeeesss what a video! Absolutely nailed what we've been missing in the northern hemisphere for months. Great riding, bring on summer.

