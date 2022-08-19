Video: Elle & Sam Send It On Flow Trails in Queensland, Australia

Aug 21, 2022
by DHaRCO  
Photo credit g imagery
We have so many fantastic people in the DHaRCO family, the no ordinary life series aims to share a bit of their world and how riding enables them to live 'no ordinary life'.

We've brought two of the team together, Elle de Nooyer and Samuel Fraser, as they shred the epic Boomerang Bike Park, in Queensland, Australia. Photos and video thanks to Gerard Lagana.


ELLE & SAM
at Boomerang Bike Park
photography & video @g_imagery

Photo g imagery
Photo g imagery

Photo credit g imagery

Photo g imagery
Photo g imagery

Photo credit g imagery


Boomerang Farm Bike Park

2 Comments

 Sick video, but they should’ve shown the trail ‘Big Line’. Those jumps are huge.
 THIS IS NOT FRIDAY FAILS





