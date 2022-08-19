Watch
Video: Elle & Sam Send It On Flow Trails in Queensland, Australia
Aug 21, 2022
by
DHaRCO
We have so many fantastic people in the DHaRCO family, the no ordinary life series aims to share a bit of their world and how riding enables them to live 'no ordinary life'.
We've brought two of the team together, Elle de Nooyer and Samuel Fraser, as they shred the epic Boomerang Bike Park, in Queensland, Australia. Photos and video thanks to Gerard Lagana.
ELLE & SAM
at Boomerang Bike Park
photography & video @g_imagery
Boomerang Farm Bike Park
Videos
Dharco
Score
Time
4
0
Eaz06
(1 days ago)
Sick video, but they should’ve shown the trail ‘Big Line’. Those jumps are huge.
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
(1 days ago)
THIS IS NOT FRIDAY FAILS
[Reply]
