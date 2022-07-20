Video: Elliot Jamieson's 3-Bike Mixtape

Credits

When you want someone to know a little more about you, you make ‘em a playlist – or, back in the day, you invested the time to make a mixtape.A good mixtape expresses your personality, your intention, your style - but most importantly, the right mix of music expresses your range; the palette of colours that paint your picture.Elliot Jamieson’s eclectic tastes define his riding and his musical selection, and with the EP project, he fuses these passions to create the perfect sonic and pedal-powered compilation.Cinematography, Edit & Colour: Cole NelsonRider & Project Manager: Elliot JamiesonSound Mix: Isaac WilsonSound Design: Keith White AudioPhotography: Liam MacDonald