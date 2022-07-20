Video: Elliot Jamieson's 3-Bike Mixtape

Jul 20, 2022
by Norco Bicycles  

When you want someone to know a little more about you, you make ‘em a playlist – or, back in the day, you invested the time to make a mixtape.

A good mixtape expresses your personality, your intention, your style - but most importantly, the right mix of music expresses your range; the palette of colours that paint your picture.

Elliot Jamieson’s eclectic tastes define his riding and his musical selection, and with the EP project, he fuses these passions to create the perfect sonic and pedal-powered compilation.

Photo by Liam MacDonald

Photo by Liam MacDonald

Photo by Liam MacDonald

Photo by Liam MacDonald
Photo by Liam MacDonald

Photo by Liam MacDonald

Photo by Cole Nelson

Photo by Liam MacDonald

Credits
Cinematography, Edit & Colour: Cole Nelson
Rider & Project Manager: Elliot Jamieson
Sound Mix: Isaac Wilson
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photography: Liam MacDonald

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Norco Elliot Jamieson


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
127709 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
82850 views
Eurobike 2022: A Closer Look at New Products from European Manufacturers
61224 views
Eurobike 2022: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
57039 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
52861 views
7 Things We Learned from the Vallnord DH World Cup
45957 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Hits 100km/h as he Takes Tour de France Stage Win
44036 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
41748 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007983
Mobile Version of Website