Video: Elliot Lapotre Rides His Tailor-Made Trail in 'Lost Paradise'

Dec 11, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

We are proud to present Eliott and Edgar’s new project in the woods of Les Vosges!

"This year I managed to do what I always had in mind.
Guillaume, who is one of my best friends from Les Vosges, helped me dig this little bikers' paradise on his land.
We created a run that corresponds the most with my style. You will see dirt jumps, downhill and a BMX race track but all with a bike with full suspension.
This mix on this terrain was perfect to express myself in my own way, on the new CLASH bike from COMMENCAL."

Eliott LAPOTRE


Bike check:
The idea was to have a small and playful bike, a 7-speed with no telescopic seat post.





Filming:
"For this edit, we wanted to make some really creative images. The idea was to play on this lost track in the middle of the Vosgien forest, it was like a dream for me, anything could be achieved.
We only had to think about the best way to capture all the action. For that we tried to capture camera movements during all the sequences to make each picture more powerful.
There is only one static shot in the piece.
That was also the first time we’ve used my DIY cable camera in slow motion, this tool is really cool but is was pretty difficult to be in the right place at the right time…
It was really a great experience, so here we go again for new projects!"

Edgar HANS








2 Comments

  • + 1
 Likes his trails smooth, eh?
  • + 1
 Amazing video and trail. Well done

