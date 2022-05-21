Video: Elliott Heap & Kelan Grant Have Fun on a Trip to America

Ever wanted to session the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca on a 20” kids bike? Us neither until now…In the first overseas adventure for the new Nukeproof-Sram Factory Racing Nukeproof wanted to give Kelan Grant & Elliott Heap the whole USA experience whilst out at Sea Otter Classic (sorry).Living the dream of traveling the world to race bikes. Our athletes are very privileged to travel to some incredible locations, but often the reality is traveling from pit to pit and not experiencing some of these locations to the full (not a bad thing, just always nice to experience a little culture when in Rome and all that). To celebrate the launch of the team Nukeproof laid on a trip to remember, a full USA experience in 10 days; Racing at Sea Otter, riding with Santa Cruz royalty Ryan “R-Dog” Howard, sunset strolls on the beach, San Francisco by Scooter, and a visit to Alcatraz. Safe to say the team enjoyed the trip away, America, you beauty! Captured by the wonderful Mr Thomas Caldwell.