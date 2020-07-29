Video: Elliott Heap Celebrates the Opening of Antur Stiniog with a Pie and a Shred

After 4 Months of closure due to the pandemic we’ve been keeping busy by grooming the trails and waiting patiently to re-open the Antur Stiniog Bike Park safely to the riders once more. That time is almost here as we open up our minibus doors to you again from the 1st of August 2020.



To celebrate this we invited Wigan’s finest pie eater and skills Jedi Elliott Heap to create an edit of some of the new trails here at Antur Stiniog and we couldn’t be more stoked on how it’s turned out!



Big mountains, atmospheric conditions, top trails, and a bag of style from Elliott! — Antur Stiniog