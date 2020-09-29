Video: Elliott Heap Chainless at EWS Finale

The third and final round of the 2020 Enduro World Series took place in the famous mountain bike destination of Finale Ligure, Italy, over the weekend where Elliott Heap showed incredible grit to continue racing despite a huge mechanical setback.
Guest riders Ant Hale and Owen Robinson also took on the four super-physical stages. Watch the team edit below and read the full report here
3 Comments
Watching it a bit, I can only say hats off to you Mr Heap. Thats the true spirit of competition right there. Not just to finish the first stage where it broke, but then run the whole transfer to the second stage, complete the second stage, and run to the pits.
Well done (and better luck next time).
As a side note, it made me chuckle how much starting off an enduro stage by running looked a bit like bobsledding .
