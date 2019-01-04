Video: Elliott Heap Rides Road Bikes Off Road

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof

Elliott Heap, a lunatic on the Nukeproof Digger:Originally conceived as a training tool for Nukeproof athletes* (*the discussion may have been fuelled by some Italian intoxicating fluids), we introduced the (Gravel) Digger into the line up. After 2 years of unexpectedly strong sales and the Nukeproof team learning a little about the drop bar dark arts, the 2019 Digger continues to evolve as our take on that quintessential mountain bikers training bike: Wide bars, bolt through axles, disc brakes and dropper post compatible. Created to add spice to a “training” ride or commuting to work or use it to scout out some prime future trail locations (or for the fastest commute to the pie shop like Elliott).To be honest, the Digger if categorised is a confused beast, not the fastest on road or the most capable off. But, categories are just made up to segregate and whatever/ however you choose to categories or justify it, it’s just a hell of a lot of fun and gets you out on a bike. It’s “swift” on the road and gravel, but ultimately, it’s a Nukeproof and has an inbuilt dirt devil to lure you off road at any opportunity, where for a bike in this sector it excels!Simplicity is key. With a spec inspired by our athlete’s training bikes, offering the familiar level of braking and drivetrain performance seen on our mountain bikes. The Digger is designed to take a dropper post (standard on the Pro model) to get that saddle out the way if you choose to deviate off the main paths. Rolling with 27.5" wheels (12 x 142mm) combined with "road plus 47c" tyres offers a little comfort and confidence both ride on and off road, but the frame is designed for the ability to run 700c wheels if desired, for those wanting to lap more base miles on the tarmac.For adventurers, trail builders and commuters needing some load space the Digger also is fully compatible for rack mounts for panniers, with a removable seat stay bridge for full mud clearance or to run full length mudguards.Brand new Chassis with updated GeometryFull Carbon ForkInternal cable routing for dropper seat postsCustom Triple butted Hydro formed Tube SetThreaded Bottom Bracket12x142mm Rear axle spacing and 15x100mm Fork Spacing700c or 27.5” ‘Road Plus’ compatibleRack MountsRemovable SS bridge for proper full mudguardsNukeproof Digger, enjoy the insanity…Rider: Elliott HeapFilm: Tommy Caldwell VisualsPhotography: Laurence Crossman-Emms