Embedded: Dawid Godziek Takes BMX Tricks to MTB Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 19, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Dawid Godziek may be known as an X Games BMX gold medalist but that doesn't mean he can't hang with the top dogs of MTB slopestyle. In Innsbruck, he laid down a heater of a run to land him on the box in third place.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


2 Comments

  • + 2
 Of course he can hang, BMXers invented nearly every trick done in slopestyle contests. And they have the best bike handling skills to boot.
  • + 1
 I like the jumpy parts.

