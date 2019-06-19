Pinkbike.com
Embedded: Dawid Godziek Takes BMX Tricks to MTB Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
Jun 19, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Dawid Godziek may be known as an X Games BMX gold medalist but that doesn't mean he can't hang with the top dogs of MTB slopestyle. In Innsbruck, he laid down a heater of a run to land him on the box in third place.
+ 2
BobbyHillbomb
(14 mins ago)
Of course he can hang, BMXers invented nearly every trick done in slopestyle contests. And they have the best bike handling skills to boot.
[Reply]
+ 1
unrooted
(23 mins ago)
I like the jumpy parts.
[Reply]
