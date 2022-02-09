close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Embracing the Spirit of Enduro at the Swiss Enduro Series

Feb 9, 2022
by swissenduroseries  
What is the Spirit of Enduro? Swiss Enduro Series

by swissenduroseries
Views: 226    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


What an absolute blast 2021 turned out to be! The launch of the Swiss Enduro Series (SES) was a huge success and with it the Spirit of Enduro swept across Switzerland.

What the heck is the Spirit of Enduro you may be wondering. Well, it’s this phenomenon born from the coming together of like-minded people who all enjoy the challenge, adventure and ultimate camaraderie that comes with Enduro mountain biking. This spirit is growing in Switzerland and the Swiss Enduro Series strives to support it. When racing between the tape it’s all about speed and fast lines but otherwise it’s just one big party and the drink of choice is brap brap on tap.


The very first SES race took place in the Bike Mecca of Switzerland, Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide. This world-renowned beast promised a variety of high alpine rocky rowdiness as well as some fresh forest loam, safe to say it did not disappoint. Stoke levels high, next stop Trailworks Lötschental for the first ever Official Swiss Enduro Championships. Crowning the Swiss Enduro King and Queen in this new destination, on some of the steepest most technical trails in the Swiss Alps, was a major highlight. Switzerland never ceases to baffle with its timeless classics and fresh finds, something the Swiss Enduro Series endeavors to discover and showcase. Speaking of showcase, check out this video and hear what the riders had to say.

If you want to feel the spirit of enduro 2022 register on swissenduro.ch at the 3. March at 8pm CET.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Updated: Leatt Sponsors Pivot Factory Racing - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
55192 views
Maxxis Updates EXO+ Tire Construction
50085 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
49632 views
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
43363 views
The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams
43277 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
39584 views
Ibis Introduces Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels
34305 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
32489 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Well I know what I'm doing this summer...
  • 1 0
 amazing vibes. want!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007715
Mobile Version of Website