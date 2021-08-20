Video: Emil Johannson Does What Emil Johansson Does in 'Bracken'

Etnies has released a new Emil Johannson signature colorway and has a new riding video to celebrate. The lace-up Camber Crank shoe is navy and black with grippy Michelin rubber for flat pedals and a compound that Etnies says is three times more durable than most.
|I’m stoked to produce my first edit with etnies along with the release of my first signature colorway shoe. The etnies Camber Crank has been my go-to shoe for trail bike riding for the past year. I love how the shoe stays grippy even in the muddiest conditions and keeps my feet from getting soaked. It is supportive & feels great on the foot all day long.—Emil Johansson
More information is available at etnies.com
.
8 Comments
Post a Comment