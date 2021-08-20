Video: Emil Johannson Does What Emil Johansson Does in 'Bracken'

Aug 20, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Etnies has released a new Emil Johannson signature colorway and has a new riding video to celebrate. The lace-up Camber Crank shoe is navy and black with grippy Michelin rubber for flat pedals and a compound that Etnies says is three times more durable than most.


bigquotesI’m stoked to produce my first edit with etnies along with the release of my first signature colorway shoe. The etnies Camber Crank has been my go-to shoe for trail bike riding for the past year. I love how the shoe stays grippy even in the muddiest conditions and keeps my feet from getting soaked. It is supportive & feels great on the foot all day long.Emil Johansson

More information is available at etnies.com.



Posted In:
Videos Press Releases


8 Comments

  • 5 1
 Great riding, too bad it's so over edited. Guess that's why it's called an edit.
  • 1 0
 Yeah. When I saw that it was Emil, I got really excited, cause he can definitely throw some heat, but this was just kinda meh for him. It was fairly over edited, and it didn't really showcase what he is capable of as a rider. I know it's about the shoes, but still. They could use his riding more to their advantage than what they did.
  • 1 0
 He is an amazing rider that does tricks most people can't even imagine, but I can't imagine a worse video edit to show his skills off.
  • 1 0
 Kinda liked the Tyler song, it's good to switch it up here and there. Hiphop isn't dead in action sports.
  • 2 1
 Trek part ways with Johanssen, i Heard the n word a lot
  • 1 0
 How does one become this good...at biking.
  • 2 2
 Emil is a beast, but have a terrible taste for music for his videos.
  • 3 0
 That's just like your opinion man

