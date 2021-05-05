Video: Emil Johannson is Stylish As Ever in Announcement of Partnership with Suunto

In Emil Johansson’s latest video “Immersed”, we gain an insight into the Slopestyle pros lifestyle and what he does to stay at the top of the sport. The 21-year-old lives for the outdoors and has a focus on details when it comes to staying healthy, helped by the data from Suunto 9 sports watch.
A pro athlete is used to deal with pain and sometimes it’s hard to get a proper feeling about true body condition or even knowing when it’s time to train or rather recover. Emil made errors like this in the past and often used to train too much instead of resting. He started using his Suunto watch to get information on his heart rate variability as well as his sleep and recovery state. “Immersed” is about Emil’s lifestyle, and living MTB 24/7 in the pursuit of health and performance. The Suunto 9
watch helps him to keep on track and to stay where he is – at the top of the sport.
|“I often overtrained my body in the past with lots of sessions both on and off the bike, so I’ve started to use the Suunto watch a long time ago. I felt it was the best way for me to get a second opinion on the condition of my body. I'm stoked to turn this into a partnership, and to keep me progressing in the most effective way.”—Emil Johansson
|“We are good at supporting adventures – and what Emil has been through has certainly been quite a journey for him. He does not need a watch to win a Slopestyle contest but the data we provide makes sure he is well prepared for it. Happy to see him shred like never before.”—Antti Laiho, Global Brand Marketing Manager Suunto
