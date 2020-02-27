Pinkbike.com
Video: Emil Johansson Continues to Battle Autoimmune Disease in 'Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter'
Feb 27, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Still battling to keep on top of his autoimmune disease, we tap into the mindset of MTB slopestyle champion Emil Johansson as he prepares to regain his title in 2020.
—
Red Bull Bike
Videos
Riding Videos
Emil Johansson
5 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
jubs17
(17 mins ago)
Discovered I have an autoimmune disease called anklyosing spondylitis. Basically arthritis. It took 2 years of feeling like an old man to find out what it was, and right before I bought a cane at age 25 I moved to Kamloops and started taking Humira. That changed my life back to normal. Now starting my 3rd season in Kamloops I am not only caught up to where I left off in trials but am much farther ahead in MTB riding as well. Autoimmune stuff really hits you hard but I can be overcome.
1
0
Luis-Sc
(35 mins ago)
super excited to see him ride again this year - long live fun tricks !
4
5
DH-Angel
(16 mins ago)
You will be a better rider from this illness. Suffering makes you a calmer and stronger person inside. Believe in God's goodness for you and He will cure you.
8
2
sadfusde
(13 mins ago)
That's not how this works...
1
4
DH-Angel
(8 mins ago)
@sadfusde
: through doctors, medicine and research God guides a person to better health. He may even heal a person completely if all else fails. with out God you can do nothing. This is how it works.
