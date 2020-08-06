Video: Emil Johansson Heads to Rampage for the First Time

Aug 5, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesIn episode 5 we follow Emil at his first-ever Red Bull Rampage appearance. Three days before shovels hit desert dirt, Emil received a last-minute call with an invite to the legendary event Utah. Watch if the Rookie handled the pressure well and see if he managed to complete a full top-to-bottom at this infamous competition!

Ride with the Swedes video series is back for its second season. This time Swedish MTB all-rounder Martin Söderström teamed up with his fellow countryman & Slopestyle superstar Emil Johansson. The Scandinavian MTB dream team are on a quest to hit & ride the best of what their home country and the world have to offer, having as much fun as they possibly can on the way. Red Bull


