Etnies has released a new pro model shoe in collaboration with Emil Johansson, fittingly named the Johannson Pro MTB. The mid-top shoes have a reinforced cuff to provide extra ankle support and protection against frame and crank impacts, and the shoes use Etnies' Formula G rubber for the outsole, which is claimed to be 2x grippier than standard rubber. The shoes are priced at $154.99 USD and come in white with blue faux snakeskin, or black.